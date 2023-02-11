Mars Bank Donates to Karns City Foundation
Mars, PA, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mars Bank donated $5,000 to the Karns City Scholastic Foundation (KC Foundation) through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.
The KC Foundation is a non-profit education related organization. Its vision is to expand the educational, co-curricular, and extracurricular opportunities and activities of the students in the Karns City Area School District.
Through the KC Foundation, Mars Bank’s donation provides significant funding for programs supporting students to achieve their best academic results.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
The KC Foundation is a non-profit education related organization. Its vision is to expand the educational, co-curricular, and extracurricular opportunities and activities of the students in the Karns City Area School District.
Through the KC Foundation, Mars Bank’s donation provides significant funding for programs supporting students to achieve their best academic results.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
Contact
Mars BankContact
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.mars.bank
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.mars.bank
Categories