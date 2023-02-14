Author Nicole Djobet’s Newly Released "My Truth Uncensored" is an Enthralling Story of How the Author Was Saved from a Life of Sin Through the Power of Christ
“My Truth Uncensored,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Djobet, is a profound faith-based memoir that takes readers on a journey through the author's past as she sought revenge against those that did her wrong, leading to a life of sex addiction. At her lowest point, Djobet looked to the word of God for guidance, discovering a path out of the darkness through Jesus Christ.
Browns Summit, NC, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Truth Uncensored”: a stirring true account of the author’s struggles with sin, and how she was saved through the word of the Lord and accepting Jesus as her savior. “My Truth Uncensored” is the creation of published author Nicole Djobet.
“The Lord says, ‘Come unto me all you that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest unto your souls,’” writes Djobet.
“I can remember looking in the eyes of the people who hurt me in the past, and it was as if my hopes and dreams were shattered at that moment by people who I trusted. All I could think about was revenge. I didn't know how to forgive, and by the time I knew it, I was addicted to sex. I thought it was love, but it was only lust. Until I found Jesus, I didn't know how to break free from my addiction, and I didn't forgive anyone. My soul was not at rest. Since I've been saved, I've been set free from many addictions, and I have forgiven many people for the wrong they caused me. Now I have the tools I need to fight the enemy, and that's the Word of God. My life and my purpose were at stake. The Lord has defeated my enemy, and He is always working on me. If I can come out of darkness, so can you. Seek God, and He will direct your path always.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Djobet’s new book is a captivating story that serves as a testimony to the incredible saving power of the Lord, and the salvation that Christ can offer those who accept Him. Raw and deeply personal, Djobet bares it all to empower readers who may find themselves in a similar position she once faced and encourage them to build upon their faith to forever change their lives for the better.
Consumers can purchase “My Truth Uncensored” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Truth Uncensored,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
