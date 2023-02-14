Author Nicole Djobet’s Newly Released "My Truth Uncensored" is an Enthralling Story of How the Author Was Saved from a Life of Sin Through the Power of Christ

“My Truth Uncensored,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Djobet, is a profound faith-based memoir that takes readers on a journey through the author's past as she sought revenge against those that did her wrong, leading to a life of sex addiction. At her lowest point, Djobet looked to the word of God for guidance, discovering a path out of the darkness through Jesus Christ.