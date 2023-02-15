Mark Hughes’s Newly Released, "The Christmas Miracle as Told by the Animals in the Manger," is a Touching and Unique Imagining of Jesus’s Birth
“The Christmas Miracle as Told by the Animals in the Manger,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Hughes, is a sweet story of a collection of friendly animals who find themselves witnessing a true miracle.
New York, NY, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Christmas Miracle as Told by the Animals in the Manger”: a delightful adventure in the city of Bethlehem. “The Christmas Miracle as Told by the Animals in the Manger” is the creation of published author Mark Hughes, a native of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and a graduate of Northeastern State College with a degree in journalism/education and a history minor. Upon graduation from college in 1976, Hughes joined the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant and retired in 1996 as a lieutenant colonel. His specialty in the Corps was public information, media relations, and community relations. When he retired from the Marines, Hughes obtained a master’s in communication and then worked for the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant as their public information specialist, retiring in 2012. He is currently working on the second volume in this series, “The Reunion.” He’s also writing the first book about the history of Oklahoma’s McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Lastly, he is obtaining his master’s degree in biblical theology online.
Hughes shares, “A family of mice, a donkey, a lamb, and a pigeon retell the saga of the night of Christ’s birth. Harold Brown is president of Mouse Transportation Company and delivers cheese and other food stuff to mice around the city of Bethlehem. Mr. Brown’s family consists of his wife, Harriet, their daughter, Henrietta, and their son, Henry. Their living space is located next to the trough in a manger that just happens to also be occupied by Lucy the Lamb and Bruno the Donkey. The antics of Pedro the Pigeon provide amusement as he flies in and out of the Browns’ lives. However, the need to continually find fresh food for the Brown family exposes their lives to danger.
“One night, a very pregnant Mary, riding a donkey and accompanied by her husband, Joseph, appear at the manger to prepare for the birth of their son. From that moment on, each manger occupant plays a role in the unfolding drama of the Christmas miracle. But after all the celebrations and worshipping by the shepherds and the magi, God informs Joseph in a dream to immediately head to Egypt the next day. Since the birth of Jesus, the Brown family realized he was special since they experienced a peace they had never known before. When the Browns hear about their departure, Mr. Brown begs Joseph to take them with him, but Joseph firmly tells him, ‘No.’
“With Mary on their donkey, Joseph gives the animal a swat on the rump that begins their journey to Egypt. The Brown family weeps because the peace they had experienced with Mary, Joseph, and Jesus leaves with them, and they wonder if they’ll ever see the three of them again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Hughes’s new book will bring the story of Christ’s birth to life like never before for upcoming generations.
Hughes crafts an enjoyable fiction that celebrates the true reason for the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “The Christmas Miracle as Told by the Animals in the Manger” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Christmas Miracle as Told by the Animals in the Manger,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
