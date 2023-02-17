Author Diana Berdan’s Book "The Wooden Door Christmas" is a Sweetly Nostalgic Celebration of a Family’s Holiday Traditions Through the Years in Their Wisconsin Farmhouse
Recent release “The Wooden Door Christmas,” from Page Publishing author Diana Berdan, is a charmingly illustrated Christmas story inspired by the cherished holiday traditions of her family from her childhood. Illustrations by her brother, Gary Weiler.
Marshfield, WI, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diana Berdan, a devoted mother and grandmother, avid runner, and office manager and accountant who has been married to her high school sweetheart for forty plus years and resides just a few miles from her family homestead in central Wisconsin, where she enjoys participating in local fin runs, gardening, and nature, has completed her new book, “The Wooden Door Christmas”: a heartwarming reflection on childhood holidays on her family farm. All of the illustrations were done by her brother, Gary Weiler.
What is behind the Wooden Door? Where is the key to the door? When will we get to open the door? Who will find the key?
All these questions will be answered as you read the story of “The Wooden Door Christmas.”
This captivating, magical book is based on the author’s childhood tradition that her parents orchestrated for their young family back in 1958 in their farm home. Come discover the excitement of Christmas along with the family waiting for Christmas to arrive, so that all these answers will be revealed.
Published by Page Publishing, Diana Berdan’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s Christmas library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Wooden Door Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
