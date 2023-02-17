Macario Morales’s "The Worst Mistake of a Human Being" is an Essential Read for Believers Who Want to Deepen Their Faith
Madera, CA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Macario Morales, a faithful follower of Christ, has completed his new book, “The Worst Mistake of a Human Being”: an awe-inspiring read that discusses the harsh truths about humanity’s actions. The words and wisdom found in this book are sure to bring tremendous growth in one’s life and faith.
Morales shares, “Living an ungovernable, unbearable life is the worst mistake of a human being. Not knowing how to live in this life is pure failure. There are unfortunate beings who love everything negative, it's the only thing they know how to do. It is everything that flows from their lips and their brain, making others feel bad and there is no other way but defeat. Not knowing how to be a good Christian, a great child of God, a good husband, a good father of a family, a good citizen, that is being an enemy of God, bringing children into this world without knowing why, or for what. Because the only path that awaits them with you is the abyss, and there is no other option but to live in pure misfortune because it is a messy and unbearable life, there is no peace, pure wars, there is no blessing from God at home.
“Why is there no peace, no blessing from God in the home? Because they are not friends of a supreme being, they are friends of the prince of darkness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Macario Morales’s encouraging work highlights the importance of God’s existence in one’s life.
It’s a stirring read that invites everyone into a radically Godward life.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Worst Mistake of a Human Being” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
