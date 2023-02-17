Author Victor Tyler’s New Book, "The Chipmunk Whisperer," is an Engaging & Eye-Opening Look at How Chipmunks Interact with Each Other & Can be Trained as Pets

Recent release “The Chipmunk Whisperer,” from Covenant Books author Victor Tyler, is a deep dive into the world of chipmunks and their social habits. By drawing on his thorough research and first-hand experience, Tyler reveals how anyone can easily train a chipmunk to act as a friendly pet and the special way these creatures can change one's life.