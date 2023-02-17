Author Victor Tyler’s New Book, "The Chipmunk Whisperer," is an Engaging & Eye-Opening Look at How Chipmunks Interact with Each Other & Can be Trained as Pets
Recent release “The Chipmunk Whisperer,” from Covenant Books author Victor Tyler, is a deep dive into the world of chipmunks and their social habits. By drawing on his thorough research and first-hand experience, Tyler reveals how anyone can easily train a chipmunk to act as a friendly pet and the special way these creatures can change one's life.
Lincolnwood, IL, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victor Tyler, who holds an extensive background in electronics, electrical, mechanical, pneumatics, thermodynamics, and vector analysis, has completed his new book, “The Chipmunk Whisperer”: a fascinating guide to training one’s very own chipmunk to be a loyal and well-behaved pet.
“This book is an in-depth study of chipmunks, their society, and their life. While studying the little wild creatures, I found them to be trainable,” writes Tyler. “This book will teach you how to train your very own chipmunks like you would train your house pet. The chipmunks can be taught simple voice commands and hand signals. As you will see in the book, the chipmunks taught me as much as I taught them. Please keep your chipmunks outside, they are an outdoor animal, and they need to dig.
“The chipmunks do have a society. It is much like the godfather type of family structure. The larger your group of trained chipmunks get, the more obvious the society will be.
“Have fun with your newfound wild pets. The bottom line is, there is nothing like holding a very cute and wild animal in your hand, petting her soft mink like fur, talking to her, and wait for it … she listens! It can’t get better than that!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victor Tyler’s new book analyzes the intricate world of chipmunks and their social habits, bringing to light a well-defined realm of the animal kingdom many have never explored before. Tyler’s thorough look at these special rodents highlights the incredible ways in which chipmunks can positively impact one’s life.
Readers can purchase “The Chipmunk Whisperer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
