Author Don Baunsgard’s New Book, "FAITHFULLY," Takes Readers on a Thirty-Year Journey of Radical Faith as Told Through the Author’s Personal Stories, His Highs and Lows
Recent release “FAITHFULLY,” from Covenant Books author Don Baunsgard, shares incredible stories of God’s moments and miracles along with personal failures and sins.
Snoqualmie, WA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Don Baunsgard, who lives in Snoqualmie, Washington, has completed his new book, “FAITHFULLY”: a compelling memoir that shares the trials of pain and disappointment in life as well as how perseverance and growth through trials reveal how God faithfully calls His people into action to His purposes.
In 2021, author Don Baunsgard and his wife, Lena, opened a nonprofit thrift store called Treasures in Heaven that accepts a wide variety of donations ranging from household items to collectibles and antiques. His other works include “This Thing Called Life” and “I Bring You Good News.”
Baunsgard writes, “Throughout my life—and especially in my darkest moments—I often wondered how other people survived and handled the challenges that life seems to throw at us. How bad did people around the world truly have it? As a child, I would see the commercials of African children starving with their ribs clearly visible protruding through the thin layer of skin with flies crawling over their faces. They were nothing but skin and bones. It instantly reminded me of the pictures I had seen from WW2 of Jews in the concentration camps—barely alive and just a fragment of what they used to be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don Baunsgard’s new book invites readers to join Don on his journey to finding treasures to store up in heaven and see how Jesus transforms his life of pain into one of absolute joy and a never-ending pursuit to fulfill the calling on his life.
This captivating work is dripping with transparency and honesty through the challenges of life, all the while telling the story of one man’s journey to finding fulfillment, being sold out for God, yet battling through his demons. Through it all, the faithfulness of God and the never-ending pursuit to find and then fulfill that purpose are what become what God’s people all are searching for—the sole reason for being on this planet.
Readers can purchase “FAITHFULLY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
