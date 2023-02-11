Let’s Radar! Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA Announces Radar Systems Continuing Crowdfunding Campaign for Ukraine

Blue/Yellow (USA (501(c)3) and Lithuania), along with 3 other NGOs have launched a campaign, ending 2/24, to purchase advanced multifunctional tactical radar systems able to detect small objects as well as missiles, for Ukraine: RADAROM!/Let’s Radar! Nearly $8M have been raised in under 10 days. That's 8-10 systems, which have a radius of 60 m. Many more are needed.