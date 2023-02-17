Misti Lyles’s Newly Released "Murry in a Hurry!" is a Fun and Lighthearted Story About How Small Changes Can Make a Big Difference
“Murry in a Hurry!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Misti Lyles, is a delightful children’s story about a frustrated anthropomorphic dog who finds himself always rushing due to poor planning.
Broken Bow, OK, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Murry in a Hurry!”: a charming way to help young readers learn about the value of good time management. “Murry in a Hurry!” is the creation of published author Misti Lyles, a proud mother of four and grandmother to eight who was a public school teacher for over thirty years.
Lyles shares, “Murry was always in a hurry! After a difficult day, he decided to try changing one thing that might make his whole day better.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Misti Lyles’s new book will entertain young imaginations while imparting an important life lesson.
Lyles offers young readers a helpful lesson within the pages of her flagship children’s work that is certain to entertain the whole family.
Consumers can purchase “Murry in a Hurry!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Murry in a Hurry!,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
