Gary Welkom’s Newly Released "A Watchman" is a Compelling Spiritual Memoir That Explores the Author’s Journey Back to Christ
“A Watchman,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Welkom, is an encouraging message of God’s connection to all as the author reflects on key moments that led to a life of determined faith.
Condon, MT, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Watchman”: a thoughtful memoir with a potent message. “A Watchman” is the creation of published author Gary Welkom, a US Navy veteran and native of Pennsylvania who later settled in Montana.
Welkom shares, “This book was written so that the reader would come to know Christ. Some things may seem strange, although they are true. God watches over us all. He has definitely watched over me. As Fran Lance stated, ‘Why are you so careful in the Spirit? You weren’t in the world.’
“In this book, you will find a message given to me by my grandmother Bessie Brassington. This message is now coming about, as is evidenced by what is happening in this world. When reading the Bible and looking at what happened to Israel when they turned from God, it is evident that the same thing is happening to the United States. The US was blessed in the same manner as Israel. The United States was blessed through George Washington, who was strong in his faith in Christ. Our country has had many warnings as will be evident in this book. Global warming may be one of those warning signs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Welkom’s new book is a poignant study of the challenges and blessings found along life’s journey.
Welkom brings readers a heartfelt message of God’s promise within the pages of this reflective autobiography.
Consumers can purchase “A Watchman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Watchman,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
