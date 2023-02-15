Christopher L. Ervin & Abraham's Descendants Gear Up for Their 3rd Live Recording
Christopher L. Ervin and his award winning choir Abraham's Descendants prepare for their 3rd Live recording Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Charlotte, NC, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In times past when there were seasons of distress, God would often raise up someone to deliver a word of encouragement to his people. Christopher L. Ervin and Abraham's Descendants are duly deputized to carry the message of hope encapsulated and distributed in their Third Live Recording, July 15,2023.
During the recording, the choir will record all original music written by Ervin - who has written many songs from previous projects that have charted in the top 10 on Billboard Chart along with other AD Choir Members.
AD made their national debut during Bishop Hezekiah Walker's Choirfest in 2013. They were featured on John P. Kee's VIP New Artist Showcase CD in 2016, which would serve as the precursor to their first live recording The Process, which made its debut in 2018. The album was a choir favorite, finding its way into the top 20 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums charts. Their sophomore project "Take 2" was released in 2020 and debuted #3 on the iTunes Gospel/Christian charts.
Tickets will go on sale May 2023. Be sure to connect and stay tuned for additional information.
