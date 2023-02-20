Nathan Storm’s Newly Released "40 Days of Praise from Prison" is an Encouraging Collection of Inspired Prayers
“40 Days of Praise from Prison,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathan Storm, is an uplifting message of hope inspired by the author’s faith and healing in Christ shared with others facing similar circumstances.
New York, NY, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “40 Days of Praise from Prison”: a heartfelt selection of encouraging prayers. “40 Days of Praise from Prison” is the creation of published author Nathan Storm. Storm, who grew up in West Texas playing sports and making good grades, was introduced to alcohol and drugs in his early teens and has battled addiction since. In November of 2018, he was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for drugs and is currently serving that sentence in a federal correctional institution in Texas. He is waiting on a miracle not only for himself but also for the masses serving unfair prison sentences for drug addiction as well.
Storm shares, “What would you do if you were sentenced to 270 months in a federal prison? Would you give up hope? What about your family? How do you think they feel? Do they miss you as much as you miss them? These are some of the realities that go through my mind on a daily basis. I regret most of the choices that I have made in my adult life. I wonder what my life would have been like if I had never taken that first drink or first drug. Then I wonder why I should get up every morning at five to pray to God to help me, to give me strength and patience, and to be kind to others. Why? Because of faith. I believe that God has a purpose for me no matter what my situation is. I am saved by his grace. There are more than one million men and women who struggle like me. We are not lost causes. We have hopes, dreams, and families just like everyone else. Most of us just want another chance. There are many great people in the Bible who made mistakes or committed sins, and God still used them for his greater plan. If the Creator of the world can forgive, then why can’t we? He made us all, and we are not mistakes. I wrote these prayers in a dark time in America. I did it to give hope and inspiration to other men and women in similar situations. I give all the honor and glory to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathan Storm’s new book takes readers into the author’s faith and determination to heal and persevere.
Storm brings readers a deeply personal and uplifting message that empowers the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “40 Days of Praise from Prison” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “40 Days of Praise from Prison,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Storm shares, “What would you do if you were sentenced to 270 months in a federal prison? Would you give up hope? What about your family? How do you think they feel? Do they miss you as much as you miss them? These are some of the realities that go through my mind on a daily basis. I regret most of the choices that I have made in my adult life. I wonder what my life would have been like if I had never taken that first drink or first drug. Then I wonder why I should get up every morning at five to pray to God to help me, to give me strength and patience, and to be kind to others. Why? Because of faith. I believe that God has a purpose for me no matter what my situation is. I am saved by his grace. There are more than one million men and women who struggle like me. We are not lost causes. We have hopes, dreams, and families just like everyone else. Most of us just want another chance. There are many great people in the Bible who made mistakes or committed sins, and God still used them for his greater plan. If the Creator of the world can forgive, then why can’t we? He made us all, and we are not mistakes. I wrote these prayers in a dark time in America. I did it to give hope and inspiration to other men and women in similar situations. I give all the honor and glory to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathan Storm’s new book takes readers into the author’s faith and determination to heal and persevere.
Storm brings readers a deeply personal and uplifting message that empowers the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “40 Days of Praise from Prison” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “40 Days of Praise from Prison,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories