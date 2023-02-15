GDPR24 Rebrands to Privacy24, Reflecting Company's Commitment to Protecting User Privacy
Rockville, MD, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GDPR24, a leading provider of data privacy solutions, announced today that it is rebranding to Privacy24, effective immediately. The new name reflects the company's focus on providing comprehensive privacy solutions to its clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
"Our decision to rebrand to Privacy24 aligns with our commitment to offering our clients the most innovative, reliable, and comprehensive data privacy solutions," said Chris Isham, President of Privacy24. "We believe our new name better reflects our brand identity and the value we bring to our customers."
The new name, Privacy24, is more than just a change in branding. It represents the company's commitment to its clients' privacy, security, and trust in the digital world. The name also signifies a new era of innovation, growth, and expansion for the company as it continues to develop and improve its suite of data privacy solutions.
Privacy24's data privacy solutions are designed to help organizations comply with global data privacy regulations and protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. The company's solutions include data mapping, discovery, classification, risk assessment, and compliance management.
The company will gradually roll out its new branding across all its platforms, including its website, social media, and marketing materials.
About Privacy24
Privacy24 is a leading provider of data privacy solutions designed to help organizations protect sensitive information, comply with global data privacy regulations, and build trust with their clients. The company's solutions include data mapping, discovery, classification, risk assessment, and compliance management. Privacy24 is headquartered in Rockville, MD, and serves clients globally.
For more information, visit the Privacy24 website at privacy24.io.
Media Contact:
Chris Isham, President
(410)404-5188
chrisisham@privacy24.io
