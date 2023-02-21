Author Bea Rollins’s New Book, "The Real-Life Adventures of Bobbie Sue and Her Sisters," is Based on the Real-Life Adventures of the Author’s First-Grade School Year
Recent release “The Real-Life Adventures of Bobbie Sue and Her Sisters,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bea Rollins, introduces Bobbie Sue, who takes on a school bully, learns to conquer fears, and stands up for herself.
Fresno, CA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bea Rollins, who was born and raised in Louisiana, has completed her new book, “The Real-Life Adventures of Bobbie Sue and Her Sisters”: a great book for any child to read as they navigate the complex world of elementary school.
Rollins begins, “I was happy. I was starting the first grade, and it was the first day of school. My mother, Louise, bought me a pretty blue dress to wear on the first day. Blue is my favorite color. Mom had pulled my hair up into a ponytail and tied it with a blue ribbon. I looked at myself in the mirror and was happy with the way that I looked.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bea Rollins’s enchanting tale captures the ups and downs of a real-life day in first grade.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Real-Life Adventures of Bobbie Sue and Her Sisters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
