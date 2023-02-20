Yvonne Joy’s Newly Released "Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All" is an Engaging Memoir That Explores the Spiritual Aspect of Life
“Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Joy, is an inspiring and meditative study of life and the journey that defines a person.
New York, NY, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All”: an encouraging message of God’s love. “Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All” is the creation of published author Yvonne Joy.
Yvonne Joy shares, “Experience a firsthand journey through one woman’s encounter with nature’s frames of perception and ultimate peace contentment as she survives her myriad of challenges, isolation, abandonment, and despair.
“The odyssey is all-encompassing within the woods where the saddened woman first meets Jesus, disguised as a semi-clothed bicycle rider in the peak of the woods on her daily climb on the mountain.
“Despite the plethora of unfavorable turns of events, her loyalty and devotion to God overrides her anxiety, disbelief, grief, poverty, racism, natural disasters, and pandemics that beset her journey.
“Within her wanderings, she encounters the Holy Scriptures, which unravels corpuscles of fortune serving to enable her consequential cognizance of Jesus Christ the Lord at work.
“This collection of scriptures will bring encouragement and tranquility to the reader throughout every moment of their life.
“The reader will become one with God, as one of his chosen people through her Holy Land experience, and will be filled with joy and spirituality.
“The descriptions are culturally entertaining upon reading and are designed to explore the words and sentiments of the Lord, bringing a sense of relief, hope, faith, and a vision of blessings, bringing wisdom and destiny to which for generations to come may encounter the Scriptures. A must-read!
“‘The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases. His mercies never come to an end. They are new every morning. The Lord is my portion’ (Lamentations 3: 22-24).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Joy’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers reflect upon the encouraging message within.
Consumers can purchase “Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Yvonne Joy shares, “Experience a firsthand journey through one woman’s encounter with nature’s frames of perception and ultimate peace contentment as she survives her myriad of challenges, isolation, abandonment, and despair.
“The odyssey is all-encompassing within the woods where the saddened woman first meets Jesus, disguised as a semi-clothed bicycle rider in the peak of the woods on her daily climb on the mountain.
“Despite the plethora of unfavorable turns of events, her loyalty and devotion to God overrides her anxiety, disbelief, grief, poverty, racism, natural disasters, and pandemics that beset her journey.
“Within her wanderings, she encounters the Holy Scriptures, which unravels corpuscles of fortune serving to enable her consequential cognizance of Jesus Christ the Lord at work.
“This collection of scriptures will bring encouragement and tranquility to the reader throughout every moment of their life.
“The reader will become one with God, as one of his chosen people through her Holy Land experience, and will be filled with joy and spirituality.
“The descriptions are culturally entertaining upon reading and are designed to explore the words and sentiments of the Lord, bringing a sense of relief, hope, faith, and a vision of blessings, bringing wisdom and destiny to which for generations to come may encounter the Scriptures. A must-read!
“‘The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases. His mercies never come to an end. They are new every morning. The Lord is my portion’ (Lamentations 3: 22-24).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Joy’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers reflect upon the encouraging message within.
Consumers can purchase “Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beatitude: God Is Light—In Him, There Is No Darkness at All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories