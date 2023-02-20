Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Test of a Trial Family" is a Compelling Story of Unexpected Connections and Twists of Fate
“The Test of a Trial Family,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is an exciting adventure that takes readers on a journey of unforeseen wonder and trust in God as a young woman seeks connection with the one being who helped to defeat dangerous foes.
Utica, NY, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Test of a Trial Family”: a delightful fiction with a mix of faith, mystery, and the supernatural. “The Test of a Trial Family” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “Eliza spent most of her life fighting to survive against constant attacks from the demons that haunted her dreams and her reality since the day her family was savagely taken from her. Fearful that the same fate would be thrust upon anyone who dared to form a connective bond with her, she forced a life of solitude upon herself to save not only someone else from merciless torture but also herself from enduring another loss of a loved one. Settled to live the remainder of her mortal existence in hiding, Eliza becomes accustomed to living alone until she began reflecting on the day that a stranger walked into her life and offered her a choice. A choice to reconnect with the one being she knew she could trust to survive a demonic attack and who could allow her to feel the loving bonds she so desperately longed for. Set on seeking out the angel that appeared to her the day her family was taken from her, Eliza never could have imagined the destiny that awaited her when she arrived at her new island home. A destiny that allows her to see the blessing in the abilities she has been given and one that leads her to the family God already designed for her to be a part of.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book is from the author’s exciting God's Everlasting Light series.
Vanderwood delivers another enjoyable narrative that is certain to excite readers familiar with her work and new followers just discovering her engaging series.
