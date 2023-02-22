B-Side Studios and Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts to Host Black History Month Show Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Music
B-Side Studios and the Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts will be hosting its 24th Black History Production performance titled "And Then There Was Hip Hop" on February 25, 2023. This show will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop music, with a live performance of "The Realness" written by renowned playwright, Idris Goodwin and directed by Maurice D. Proffit in his final directorial show.
Chicago, IL, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This special show will highlight the impact of hip hop culture throughout the world over the last fifty years. Not only will there be performances of classic hip hop hits, but the show will be continuing the tradition of Black History month being celebrated in the village of Schaumburg, IL (since 1999).
Unique highlights of And Then There Was Hip Hop include:
• Live performances of “The Realness,” written and directed by Idris Goodwin and Maurice D. Proffit.
• Local artist showcasing their original art pieces centered around hip hop culture.
• Dance and theatre performances of classic hip hop music.
• A commemorative souvenir to mark the celebration of 50 years of hip hop
• Vendor Marketplace with a wide variety of small/local businesses from all around the Chicagoland area.
• Red carpet / step & repeat and photographer on site to take photos. All ages family event.
B-Side Studios is a local entertainment platform uniquely designed for non-traditional artists. We cover a variety of fields including, but not limited to theatre, film, television, podcasting, and more. Our aim is to provide a platform for all forms of expression and creativity and celebrate diverse culture through the arts.
Unique highlights of And Then There Was Hip Hop include:
• Live performances of “The Realness,” written and directed by Idris Goodwin and Maurice D. Proffit.
• Local artist showcasing their original art pieces centered around hip hop culture.
• Dance and theatre performances of classic hip hop music.
• A commemorative souvenir to mark the celebration of 50 years of hip hop
• Vendor Marketplace with a wide variety of small/local businesses from all around the Chicagoland area.
• Red carpet / step & repeat and photographer on site to take photos. All ages family event.
B-Side Studios is a local entertainment platform uniquely designed for non-traditional artists. We cover a variety of fields including, but not limited to theatre, film, television, podcasting, and more. Our aim is to provide a platform for all forms of expression and creativity and celebrate diverse culture through the arts.
Contact
B-Side StudiosContact
Maurice D. Proffit
773-738-9585
www.bsidestudio.net
Maurice D. Proffit
773-738-9585
www.bsidestudio.net
Categories