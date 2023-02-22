B-Side Studios and Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts to Host Black History Month Show Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Music

B-Side Studios and the Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts will be hosting its 24th Black History Production performance titled "And Then There Was Hip Hop" on February 25, 2023. This show will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop music, with a live performance of "The Realness" written by renowned playwright, Idris Goodwin and directed by Maurice D. Proffit in his final directorial show.