Author Hunter Harris's New Audiobook, "The Time is Now: Directing You Toward Realization," is a Powerful Tool to Help Listeners on Their Journey to Self-Improvement
Recent audiobook release “The Time is Now: Directing You Toward Realization,” from Audiobook Network author Hunter Harris, is an enlightening memoir that details how the author improved his life and reveals the steps necessary for listeners to do the same. Harris shares his story in the hopes of helping his listeners achieve the happiness and success they deserve in their lives.
Buda, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hunter Harris has completed his new audiobook, “The Time is Now: Directing You Toward Realization”: a captivating self-help book to aid listeners in becoming the best versions of themselves that they can be.
Harris shares, “You can become the creator of your life! All aspects of your life will be in your control. The information that is provided here will empower you to create your life in a profound way! This information and direction will make your past experience of life only a stepping stone to become the master of your future. All that you could ever desire and exponentially more will become a reality with this awareness in your life! Once you understand the truth of your life and the godlike ability you withhold. You will become free from all limitations and live the life you have created!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Hunter Harris’s new audiobook explores how the author achieved his own personal success and satisfaction within his life and provides the roadmap for how listeners can follow in his steps.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Time is Now: Directing You Toward Realization” by Hunter Harris through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Harris shares, “You can become the creator of your life! All aspects of your life will be in your control. The information that is provided here will empower you to create your life in a profound way! This information and direction will make your past experience of life only a stepping stone to become the master of your future. All that you could ever desire and exponentially more will become a reality with this awareness in your life! Once you understand the truth of your life and the godlike ability you withhold. You will become free from all limitations and live the life you have created!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Hunter Harris’s new audiobook explores how the author achieved his own personal success and satisfaction within his life and provides the roadmap for how listeners can follow in his steps.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Time is Now: Directing You Toward Realization” by Hunter Harris through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories