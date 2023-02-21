Author Lyonald Marston’s New Book, "God’s Way," is a Spiritual Work That Encourages All Devoted Readers to Live According to God’s Will and Infinite Wisdom
Recent release “God’s Way,” from Covenant Books author Lyonald Marston, promotes the author’s belief that people should strive to do things in “God’s Way,” always following in His path.
Corpus Christi, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lyonald Marston, who was born November 23, 1938, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, has completed his new book, “God’s Way”: an inspiring narrative written with love and compassion for lost souls and for people who are not sure what God expects of them and how to go about living their lives doing things God’s Way.
Marston writes, “It is my prayer that you will read this book and compare what is
said by turning to the Bible and reading the Scriptures that are found in this book. Each chapter and each subtitle are given to help the reader have a better understanding of the Bible. Therefore, when you read the book and check the Scripture given, you will come closer to God and will eventually know God’s Way.”
He continues, “When you read, study, and understand ‘God’s Way,’ you should then obey what God has said to you through the Bible and be enlightened by the words in this book. When you obey God, you should be delighted to become a child of His and to remain Faithful to Him—even unto death. You only have one life to live, so live it to the honor, praise, and glory to God, who created all things and gave all mankind the greatest of all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lyonald Marston’s new book invites readers to develop a deeper understanding of God’s will and helps them implement His way of living into their own lives.
Readers can purchase “God’s Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
