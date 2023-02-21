Author Josh Ciolkosz’s New Book, "Against All Odds," is a Heartfelt Story of Faith in the Face of Life's Most Difficult Moments as the Author's Son Battles Brain Cancer
Recent release “Against All Odds,” from Covenant Books author Josh Ciolkosz, follows the author's family as their infant son receives a devastating diagnosis of brain cancer. Through every hospital stay and treatment, the Ciolkosz family grows stronger in their faith that God will carry them through as their son shows courage and strength in the face of unimaginable odds.
Sun Prairie, WI, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josh Ciolkosz, who currently resides in Wisconsin with his wife and four children, has completed his new book, “Against All Odds”: a captivating story of how his infant son battled against a difficult diagnosis through the power of medicine, love, and faith in the Lord.
Life came to a dramatic halt for the Ciolkosz family when they discovered a rare and dangerous brain cancer ailing their infant son. Through hospitalization, surgeries, and all the things to follow, their faith in God, prayer, and support from the community carried them through this difficult trial. Along the way values were exposed and strengthened: the strength and commitment of family, the value of community, the power of prayer, and belief that God is always near, even in the most dire of times. In the center of it all, a child, whose bravery, resilience, and smile inspired thousands, showed that with God, one can overcome against all odds.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Josh Ciolkosz’s new book is a profound exploration of the power that faith has to provide healing and comfort to carry oneself through anything. By sharing his son’s story, Ciolkosz aims to encourage readers in a similar situation to never give up hope and to continue fighting while holding tight to one’s faith that God will be there to offer strength and light in the darkest of times.
Readers can purchase “Against All Odds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
