Author Josh Ciolkosz’s New Book, "Against All Odds," is a Heartfelt Story of Faith in the Face of Life's Most Difficult Moments as the Author's Son Battles Brain Cancer

Recent release “Against All Odds,” from Covenant Books author Josh Ciolkosz, follows the author's family as their infant son receives a devastating diagnosis of brain cancer. Through every hospital stay and treatment, the Ciolkosz family grows stronger in their faith that God will carry them through as their son shows courage and strength in the face of unimaginable odds.