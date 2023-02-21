Author Rick Corum’s New Book, "Psalms, Psalms, Psalms," is the Third in a Series of Daily Devotional Books That Place Scripture at the Center of Every Day
Recent release “Psalms, Psalms, Psalms,” from Covenant Books author Rick Corum, is the third of his series of daily devotional books that serve as help to drive out the distractions of the world and place the focus on God.
Campbellsville, KY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rick Corum, a professor of management for nearly twenty-five years, has completed his new book, “Psalms, Psalms, Psalms”: a heartfelt devotional with 365 entries that guide readers to put God first, every day of the year. He has been married for over thirty-two years and has one son. He has written textbooks as well as devotionals, but the devotional series has become his favorite genre.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Corum’s new book “Psalms, Psalms, Psalms” pairs each devotional entry with a carefully selected Bible verse and heartfelt interpretation.
The previous books in his series, “I, Psalmist” and “More Psalms to Our God” have served not only as daily devotional works but also as outreach tools.
Readers can purchase “Psalms, Psalms, Psalms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
