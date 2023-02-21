Author Rick Corum’s New Book, "Psalms, Psalms, Psalms," is the Third in a Series of Daily Devotional Books That Place Scripture at the Center of Every Day

Recent release “Psalms, Psalms, Psalms,” from Covenant Books author Rick Corum, is the third of his series of daily devotional books that serve as help to drive out the distractions of the world and place the focus on God.