Author Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN’s new book “Surviving the ICU" Provides Nurses of All Experience Levels the Insider Knowledge of Working as a Critical Care Nurse

Recent release “Surviving the ICU: A Toolkit for the Critical Care Nurse,” from Covenant Books author Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN, is a vital companion for nurses working in the ICU who may be feeling overwhelmed. Larcom provides useful tactics to ensure readers are able to care for their patients accurately and quickly while being prepared for nearly any kind of emergency.