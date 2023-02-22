Author Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN’s new book “Surviving the ICU" Provides Nurses of All Experience Levels the Insider Knowledge of Working as a Critical Care Nurse
Recent release “Surviving the ICU: A Toolkit for the Critical Care Nurse,” from Covenant Books author Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN, is a vital companion for nurses working in the ICU who may be feeling overwhelmed. Larcom provides useful tactics to ensure readers are able to care for their patients accurately and quickly while being prepared for nearly any kind of emergency.
Quarryville, PA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN, a registered nurse and family nurse practitioner with over a decade’s experience in cardiac care, specifically over six years in the open-heart CVICU environment, has completed her new book, “Surviving the ICU: A Toolkit for the Critical Care Nurse”: a helpful guide to helping new nurses and seasoned pros alike navigate the chaotic and stressful world of working in the ICU.
“Have you started an RN role in the ICU setting and are struggling to remember why you started? Maybe you have been doing this for a while and are feeling burned-out, are close to, or just want to know what to do to prevent it,” writes Larcom. “This tool kit is for you. Operating in the critical care nursing role can be full of excitement and wonder, with its fair share of frustration and hurt. There are so many achievements to attain, many complex situations to encounter, and opportunities to grow and learn. This book is a useful tool kit that can be adapted in any ICU setting, serving as a guide with survival tactics that are simple and have been used in real-world ICU environments.
“It is not easy to stay afloat or even just survive in the ICU, especially within the chaos of what the world is facing right now as many encounter complex diagnoses and suffer from illnesses not foreseen before now. From wherever you are sitting today, take a moment to reflect on what makes you a nurse, a great nurse, and think of what it has taken for you to get to this moment. This tool kit will equip you to maintain momentum in your journey and be the best you have been made to be. We are all in this together and, take it from a fellow CVICU nurse, it takes heart to stay in the game and keep doing what we have been created to do. Let these words impart strength, joy, grace, and encouragement for your journey to stay the course and also give yourself room to breathe and recover as you keep going.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN’s new book draws on the author’s years of experience working in the CVICU and other medical environments to provide the necessary insight for nurses to provide the best possible care for their patients while keeping their sanity and health intact.
Readers can purchase “Surviving the ICU: A Toolkit for the Critical Care Nurse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
