Fayette/Coweta Artists Wanted: Artist Call for 10th Annual Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour (SHAST) in November 2023

Registration for artists to participate in the 10th Annual Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour is now open at SHASTour.com. Each year, on the second weekend in November artists in Fayette and Coweta County open their art studios to the public to share about their process and their latest work. This event is a local favorite, connecting artists to their local communities.