Fayette/Coweta Artists Wanted: Artist Call for 10th Annual Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour (SHAST) in November 2023
Registration for artists to participate in the 10th Annual Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour is now open at SHASTour.com. Each year, on the second weekend in November artists in Fayette and Coweta County open their art studios to the public to share about their process and their latest work. This event is a local favorite, connecting artists to their local communities.
Peachtree City, GA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This year marks the 10th Annual Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour in the South Atlanta area. For the past 10 years, artists from Fayette and Coweta County open their art studios for a weekend in November for an open look at their studio space, artistic process and the opportunity for art lovers to purchase directly from them. This self-guided tour is a favorite among art lovers in Georgia and provides a unique opportunity for artists to connect with their local communities. The 2023 SHAST Tour will be on November 11 and 12, 2023.
Starting on March 1, registration will open for local artists to participate in the tour at SHASTour.com. Tour artists will share insight, demonstrations, and all about themselves and their art to share with tour visitors. Art mediums include acrylic and oil painting, ceramics, jewelry making, glass blowing, mixed media, wood turning, photography, illustration, sculpture, weaving, metalwork, polymer clay, fused glass and more. The deadline for artist registration is June 1, 2023.
The SHAST tour was the brainchild of founder Andrea Boswell, a Peachtree City ceramic artist. She and her fellow local artists joined together to put on this tour for the past 9 years. This year, Andrea will be passing the baton to Carly Ellis, a Peachtree City potter and graphic designer. “We’re looking forward to an exciting 10th Anniversary for this beloved tour!” says Ellis.
Many previous artists will continue with the tour, including Andrea Boswell, Charles Tryon, David Boyd Jr., Hanley Lewis, Denise Prince, Helena Marette, Andrea Winkler, Greg Blair, Dianne Cutler, Cheryl Krebs, Caitlin Collins and Trish Land and they hope to reach more artists that are ready to share their beautiful work with the community.
To learn more about the Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour (SHAST), a 501c3 non-profit, visit the website @SHASTour.com, follow along on Instagram @SHASTour_ga, Facebook @artstudiotourga or sign up for event email updates on the website.
Carolyn Ellis
404-710-5301
http://www.SHASTour.com
