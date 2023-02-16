Expand Your Awareness at the Awakening Conference with Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith and Dr. Carlton Pearson

First Unity Spiritual Campus leader Reverend Jon Scott and his wife Kerri Bell Scott will be hosting their first annual Awakening Conference from April 20 to 23. Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to experience a life-changing shift through a variety of empowering activities designed to raise your consciousness. First Unity is welcoming an exciting lineup of world-renowned speakers including Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Dr. CarltonPearson and others.