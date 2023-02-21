Rhyme House’s Newly Released "I Can Too!" is a Vibrant and Lyrical Children’s Book That Offers Helpful Rhymes for Learning Life Skills
“I Can Too!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rhyme House, is a fun opportunity for parents, guardians, and educators to incorporate fun sing-a-long style life lessons into simple daily tasks.
New York, NY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Can Too!”: a delightful reading experience for the whole family to share with young readers. “I Can Too!” is the creation of published author Rhyme House.
“Riveting, thrilling and exciting are emotional responses while reading and singing along with I CAN TOO!
“I CAN TOO, a series of intelligently, witty and cleverly set of short rhyming poems to help children learn and do basic skills while laughing, learning and having fun!
“Smart, funny and clever as parents read and sing along with their children while doing chores around the home or heading out and about doing shopping with the family.
“Kids enjoy reading and singing while doing simple tasks such as getting dressed, cleaning up, or preparing for naptime!
“I CAN TOO even teaches children about what it’s like to have good manners to keep friendships and hygiene like brushing teeth. Teaches in a fun, learning and easy to remember method to help build confidence while learning life skills.
“Words and phrases are easy to remember in a fun sing-a-long rhyme for children to enjoy reading and singing everywhere such as camping or road trips. Perfect for Daycare Professionals and Schools to sing along in preparation for nap time or cleaning up after play or snack.
“Made for all, to read and sing with all. Everyone can, with I CAN TOO!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhyme House’s new book is the first installment to the author’s planned series, “I Can Too!”
Consumers can purchase “I Can Too!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Can Too!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“Riveting, thrilling and exciting are emotional responses while reading and singing along with I CAN TOO!
“I CAN TOO, a series of intelligently, witty and cleverly set of short rhyming poems to help children learn and do basic skills while laughing, learning and having fun!
“Smart, funny and clever as parents read and sing along with their children while doing chores around the home or heading out and about doing shopping with the family.
“Kids enjoy reading and singing while doing simple tasks such as getting dressed, cleaning up, or preparing for naptime!
“I CAN TOO even teaches children about what it’s like to have good manners to keep friendships and hygiene like brushing teeth. Teaches in a fun, learning and easy to remember method to help build confidence while learning life skills.
“Words and phrases are easy to remember in a fun sing-a-long rhyme for children to enjoy reading and singing everywhere such as camping or road trips. Perfect for Daycare Professionals and Schools to sing along in preparation for nap time or cleaning up after play or snack.
“Made for all, to read and sing with all. Everyone can, with I CAN TOO!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhyme House’s new book is the first installment to the author’s planned series, “I Can Too!”
Consumers can purchase “I Can Too!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Can Too!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories