Maria C. Taylor’s Newly Released "Karmen" is an Engaging Young Adult Fiction That Explores the Power of Faith
“Karmen,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria C. Taylor, is an uplifting message of hope that finds a young woman navigating the complications of life’s challenges and learning to trust in God.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Karmen”: a potent fiction with an impactful message. “Karmen” is the creation of published author Maria C. Taylor, a speaker and teacher who currently ministers, along with her husband, Rev. Richard L. Taylor, at Heirs of Promise Inc. Ministry in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She and her husband have served the Lord together for over thirty years. They have been married for forty-eight years and have raised three outstanding children.
Maria shares, “Have you ever seen an angel or heard the voice of God call your name? Has He allowed you to see visions and dream dreams? Does this really happen, you may ask. Karmen is having those questions answered in her life in a wonderfully exciting way. She’s experiencing how thrilling it is to have Jesus Christ as her Savior no matter where you live. God is working to will and to do His good pleasure in her life. Her desire for God’s love and grace to abound in her family and in her neighborhood becomes essential to her. The section of the city that she lives in is not the most appealing place and can at times be dangerous. Yet God is empowering her to walk supernaturally in the power of the Holy Spirit to be a difference-maker. With her belief in heart that happy endings in life can happen, she sees things not as they are but as they can be.
“It says in Acts 2:17, 'And it shall come to pass in the last days,' saith God, 'I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria C. Taylor’s new book will challenge readers in their spiritual understanding to seek God in all circumstances.
Maria pairs relevant scripture with a delightful journey of hope within the pages of her flagship novella.
Consumers can purchase “Karmen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Karmen,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
