Dallas Wauson’s Newly Released "The Way of Escape from the Darkness" is an Empowering Message of the Need for Understanding of God’s Word
“The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dallas Wauson, is a spiritually driven discussion of key scripture related to overcoming sin and temptation during the final days.
Corpus Christi, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6)”: a potent examination of key prophetic scripture. “The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6)” is the creation of published author Dallas Wauson, who has been in the pastoral ministry for over forty years. He has pastored three churches, the last being River of Life Church in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Wauson shares, “Are we in the end-times? I believe we are seeing the early stages of darkness that are covering our nation and parts of the world. There are many people who say they are Christians but show no evidence or proof. We see the world in them but not the kingdom of God, despite their experiencing a salvation experience. Sin is rampant among many who declare they are saved. This book unveils a pathway that Jesus laid out in the Word of God we are to follow. Scripture in this book will call us to account. My prayer is that many lives will be awakened and changed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dallas Wauson’s new book will bring readers an exciting opportunity for reflection and a rejuvenation of faith.
Wauson shares in hopes of challenging readers with a new understanding of God’s word and promise of salvation.
Consumers can purchase “The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
