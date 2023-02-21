Dallas Wauson’s Newly Released "The Way of Escape from the Darkness" is an Empowering Message of the Need for Understanding of God’s Word

“The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dallas Wauson, is a spiritually driven discussion of key scripture related to overcoming sin and temptation during the final days.