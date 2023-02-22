Adella Mears’s Newly Released "Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends" is an Engaging Resource for Early Readers to Practice and Perfect Key Literacy Skills
“Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adella Mears, is an encouraging opportunity that will help young readers begin to build confidence, play, and learn.
New York, NY, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends”: a delightful and vibrant workbook. “Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends” is the creation of published author Adella Mears.
Mears shares, “This consonant blend phonetic workbook is a follow-up workbook to the consonant and vowel activities. This workbook is a practical teaching and reinforcement tool for teachers and parents.
“The objective is to provide children with consonant blend exercises that will solidify their knowledge about the identity of consonant blends and their respective sounds. The text provides progressive reading skills building that will enhance children’s reading and spelling abilities.
“Children will be excited about these activities and will enjoy the coloring, drawing, reading, and writing exercises. The text builds engagements with its fun and familiar illustrations. Give your children the opportunity to explore and play while they learn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adella Mears’s new book is from the author’s series, “Learning for Early Earning.”
Mears brings readers an uplifting opportunity to practice key skills that will help build the foundation for successful educational careers.
Consumers can purchase “Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mears shares, “This consonant blend phonetic workbook is a follow-up workbook to the consonant and vowel activities. This workbook is a practical teaching and reinforcement tool for teachers and parents.
“The objective is to provide children with consonant blend exercises that will solidify their knowledge about the identity of consonant blends and their respective sounds. The text provides progressive reading skills building that will enhance children’s reading and spelling abilities.
“Children will be excited about these activities and will enjoy the coloring, drawing, reading, and writing exercises. The text builds engagements with its fun and familiar illustrations. Give your children the opportunity to explore and play while they learn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adella Mears’s new book is from the author’s series, “Learning for Early Earning.”
Mears brings readers an uplifting opportunity to practice key skills that will help build the foundation for successful educational careers.
Consumers can purchase “Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Phonetic Workbook: Consonant Blends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories