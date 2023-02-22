Carol Hoger’s Newly Released "Hiding Behind The Thumb: A Diet Survival Book" is a Humorous and Encouraging Discussion of the Challenges of Losing Weight
“Hiding Behind The Thumb: A Diet Survival Book,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Hoger, is a creative and compassionate discussion of challenges and complex emotions that accompany the weight loss journey.
Crete, IL, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hiding Behind The Thumb: A Diet Survival Book”: a message of encouragement for those taking charge of their physical health. “Hiding Behind The Thumb: A Diet Survival Book” is the creation of published author Carol Hoger, who resides in Illinois.
Hoger shares, “This is the story of a brave and determined pear named Cora. Cora de Pere to be exact. Cora has a problem. She wants to lose weight. She’s tired of all the embarrassing moments in her life and is ready to make some changes. Cora goes from strangling her scale to learning that no magic genie is going to help her to lose the weight. Cora will have to face her fears and quit playing games with her life. Her journey takes her to shark-infested waters and to almost ending up in a jar of pear salsa. Will she survive? Will she succeed? Only time will tell.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Hoger’s new book draws from the author’s personal journey and adds a welcome dash of humor to an often-challenging topic.
Hoger shares in hopes of empowering others to take charge and break bad habits that lead to unsuccessful attempts to get in shape within the pages of her delightfully entertaining inspirational.
Consumers can purchase “Hiding Behind The Thumb: A Diet Survival Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hiding Behind The Thumb: A Diet Survival Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
