AeroLEDs Announces New SunSpot 36-4000 Series 75W Landing Lights - Highest Candela in the Industry

Already available in a 45W and 100W option, the New Sunspot 36-4000 Series 75W LEDs offer the same trusted SunSpot reliability but top the charts with the Highest Candela in the Industry for a PAR36 LED landing light. Greatly improving visibility both on the ground and in the air from up to 30 miles away. Also available with AeroLEDs Signature Integrated Pulse for increased recognition, even in broad daylight.