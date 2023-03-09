Jesse Rincon’s Newly Released "Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table" is an Empowering Message of God’s Continued Promise to All
“Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Rincon, is an enjoyable challenge to one’s understanding of their connection with God that explores a variety of thought-provoking topics meant to motivate those in their pursuit of Christ.
Horizon City, TX, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table”: a potent reminder of one’s need to be active and committed to one’s faith. “Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table” is the creation of published author Jesse Rincon, a former pastor and teacher who holds a BA in Spanish and a minor in teacher education from New Mexico Highlands University. He also received a diploma from Instituto Teológico Bethsaida in Durango, Durango, Mexico. For the last fifteen years, Rincon has taught in a private Christian school, a charter school, and public schools. He continues to minister mostly in New Mexico among mostly Spanish-speaking and bilingual assemblies. He and his wife, Patty, currently live in El Paso, Texas.
Rincon shares, “A book written for the lost sheep, the marginalized, the ‘little ones’ of the Lord, this piece of literature is meant to bring encouragement, insight, and a call to action for those in the body of Christ who feel they have been overlooked even though their faith in God remains strong. Believers who don’t seem to fit in will find that God has not forsaken them but is actually still seeking them out.
“Among the topics included in this work, Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table, are practical issues like temptation, holiness, and submission. The overarching theme, however, is focused on those whom God has chosen, why he chooses them, and the Lord’s message for them to ‘go out with him.’ The conclusion is a call to those who hunger for something more. It is a call to leave the things or people that entangle them and follow the Lord to a new challenge, a costly challenge, an achievable challenge.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Rincon’s new book will empower readers to push themselves out of their comfort zone to reexamine their commitment to God.
Rincon shares in hopes of reaching those in need of spiritual rejuvenation or redirection back toward God’s unending promise.
Consumers can purchase “Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
