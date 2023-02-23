401GO Partners with DriveWealth
Partnership offers more retirement options for small businesses and advisors.
Salt Lake City, UT, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 401GO and DriveWealth announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow 401GO to offer IRA plans to customers for the first time.
The partnership brings together DriveWealth as the custodian for 401GO, who specializes in retirement and investing for small to medium-sized businesses.
“DriveWealth has the same tech-centric approach that we do and is far more technically capable than most other custodians. I'm certain they can keep pace with our rapid technical advancements and needs,” said Dan Beck, CEO of 401GO.
Financial advisors and small businesses that use 401GO will now be able to offer IRAs to their clients or employees as an addition or alternative to a 401(K).
"Together with 401GO, we're providing customers with a seamless experience as they manage retirement account conversions and investments," said Stan Smith, Managing Director at DriveWealth. "We're thrilled to partner with such an innovative company and help millions of Americans take control of their financial wellbeing and prepare for retirement."
About 401GO
401GO provides a comprehensive retirement solution for small businesses and financial advisors with automation technology and industry-leading support.
Media Contact:
Ryan Avila
PR@401GO.com
401GO.com
