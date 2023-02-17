Edwin G. Lindquist Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Millsap, TX, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edwin G. Lindquist of Millsap, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of aviation.
About Edwin G. Lindquist
Now retired, Edwin G. Lindquist has over 30 years' experience in aviation. He started out as a "grease monkey" on the hangar floor and advanced to aircraft maintenance engineer, FAA airframe and power plant mechanic, aircraft maintenance inspector, flight engineer, and adult education instructor. Throughout his career, Lindquist served in Canada, Germany, Somalia, Nigeria, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and England. He also served as a consultant in aircraft maintenance and worldwide travel.
In addition, during his lifetime Lindquist also sold tools, served as a pilot, owned South Oak Liquors, and a Snap-on Tools dealership. Early in his career, he served as a tractor-trailer operator in northern Canada, and has sales experience with International Harvester and Chrysler Corporation. Lindquist has also authored a book entitled, “Teribus.”
Born on June 14, 1944, Edwin earned a Teaching Certification from Cumberland College in New Jersey and his Aircraft Maintenance Proficiency Certificates. He married his wife, Susanne, on December 16, 2002.
Lindquist is affiliated with Freemasons, 32nd degree and he enjoys hobbies such as writing, watching films, community activism, and travel.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
