Wallabing Partners with Nascar Driver John Hunter
Plano, TX, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wallabing has partnered with John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Nascar Xfinity Series, for the entire 2023 season.
Wallabing has provided a motor coach; and John Hunter’s helmet features their logo. RVing has long-since been an integral part of car racing and the Wallabing Team is thrilled have introduced Wallabing to the NASCAR fan-base at his first race on February 18, which he placed second. In his second race on February 26, John Hunter placed first and celebrated in Victory Lane.
Wallabing is the newest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. RV owners can list their RVs on www.wallabing.com to put that asset to work. Or, customers can rent an RV on Wallabing to spend less and wander more.
Interested in investing? Check out their crowdfund on startengine.com/wallabing.
Wallabing has provided a motor coach; and John Hunter’s helmet features their logo. RVing has long-since been an integral part of car racing and the Wallabing Team is thrilled have introduced Wallabing to the NASCAR fan-base at his first race on February 18, which he placed second. In his second race on February 26, John Hunter placed first and celebrated in Victory Lane.
Wallabing is the newest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. RV owners can list their RVs on www.wallabing.com to put that asset to work. Or, customers can rent an RV on Wallabing to spend less and wander more.
Interested in investing? Check out their crowdfund on startengine.com/wallabing.
Contact
WallabingContact
Alex Johnson
888-449-2552
www.wallabing.com
Alex Johnson
888-449-2552
www.wallabing.com
Multimedia
Categories