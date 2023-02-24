Author Rick Anthony Cordova’s New Book, "Shadows of Our Catholic Church," is a Faith-Based Read That Challenges Catholics to Seek Answers About Their Faith
Recent release “Shadows of Our Catholic Church: Remaining as Catholics in Spite of Our Church and the Abuses by Our Clergy,” from Covenant Books author Rick Anthony Cordova, is an eye-opening discussion about the failings of the modern Catholic Church that has pushed members away and how Catholics should question what they don't understand to build a better congregation.
El Paso, TX, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rick Anthony Cordova, a professional engineer and life-long Catholic, has completed his new book, “Shadows of Our Catholic Church: Remaining as Catholics in Spite of Our Church and the Abuses by Our Clergy”: a thought-provoking look at the state of the Catholic Church, and how one can continue on their journey of being Catholic while questioning their faith and church leadership.
“Jesus was a Jew. Why are some of us ‘Catholics?’ What is a ‘Catholic?’ How has abuse been allowed to exist within the Catholic Church ever since its inception? Why is any abuse within the Church accepted, tolerated, or even possible?” writes Cordova. “When clergy harm any member of our church family, the entire Church is harmed. When do we become ashamed of ‘indifference’ within our Church and stop being merely ‘bystanders’ to abuses by clergy? No matter the form or the magnitude, abuse is abuse. Through their clerical abuses, clericalism, and lack of authenticity, clergy destroy their credibility as ‘priests.’ It is then that members of the laity are compelled to walk away from the Church they deeply love. To continue as a true ‘Christian’ in the religion of one’s choice, where does one go? What does one do?
“As true ‘Catholics,’ we are called to deepen our love for God by not being afraid to ask questions or to question our faith. Who do we say God is? What do we believe in? [I share] personal experiences and witness with brief history points and insight of our Catholic Church, praying to encourage and challenge others to embrace ‘parresia,’ an awesome term used by Bergoglio with the conclave prior to being elected as Pope Francis. We are all this beautiful and blessed ‘assembly’ which is our ‘Church,’ where everyone should feel welcome and loved; and no one should ever be abused, feel intimidated, ignored, excluded, or afraid. Shalom!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rick Anthony Cordova’s new book is a powerful look at how Catholics can continue in their faith and grow closer with Christ while asking important questions about abuse from church leaders many have faced. Through his writings, Cordova shows how a church is not what clergy say it is, but rather how its members follow Jesus, and how Catholics can turn their church into a loving, authentic environment.
Readers can purchase “Shadows of Our Catholic Church: Remaining as Catholics in Spite of Our Church and the Abuses by Our Clergy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
