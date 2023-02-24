Author Rick Anthony Cordova’s New Book, "Shadows of Our Catholic Church," is a Faith-Based Read That Challenges Catholics to Seek Answers About Their Faith

Recent release “Shadows of Our Catholic Church: Remaining as Catholics in Spite of Our Church and the Abuses by Our Clergy,” from Covenant Books author Rick Anthony Cordova, is an eye-opening discussion about the failings of the modern Catholic Church that has pushed members away and how Catholics should question what they don't understand to build a better congregation.