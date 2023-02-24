Author Roy Blackburn’s New Book, "Principles of the Gospel in Verses," Explores and Explains Gospel Principles Found Within More Than Two Thousand Bible Verses

Recent release “Principles of the Gospel in Verses: From the King James Version of the Bible,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roy Blackburn, is a great source for planning a Bible lesson with insight into important, overlooked principles, and contains short biographies of notable apostles and authors of the New Testament.