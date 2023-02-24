Author Roy Blackburn’s New Book, "Principles of the Gospel in Verses," Explores and Explains Gospel Principles Found Within More Than Two Thousand Bible Verses
Recent release “Principles of the Gospel in Verses: From the King James Version of the Bible,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roy Blackburn, is a great source for planning a Bible lesson with insight into important, overlooked principles, and contains short biographies of notable apostles and authors of the New Testament.
Reno, NV, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Roy Blackburn has completed his new book, “Principles of the Gospel in Verses: From the King James Version of the Bible”: which chronicles Biblical principles and how they are presented in the Bible. Blackburn has associated with a diverse group of people who have a wide range of beliefs about Christianity. He believes personal study, prayer, and the power of the Holy Ghost are better ways to gain understanding than the best-written commentary in the world and allows the words in the Bible to speak for themselves throughout this book.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Blackburn’s book explores many issues, including: Are people literally children of a loving Heavenly Father? Is baptism a necessary ordinance? Do people need to follow God’s commandments? Did an apostasy from the original teachings of the gospel take place? Must a restoration of Jesus Christ’s true church take place before the Second Coming?
Blackburn writes, “Many people today seem more interested in what the footnotes in their study Bibles or some written commentary teaches them rather than the scriptures themselves. The verses of the Bible teach so many simple and beautiful principles that much of the Christian world does not believe or understand today. This book covers them all.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring and instructive work can purchase “Principles of the Gospel in Verses: From the King James Version of the Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
