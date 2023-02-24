S. Kennard’s Newly Released "Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand" is an Engaging Look at Key Life Experiences That Have Shaped a Life of Faith
“Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand,” from Christian Faith Publishing author S. Kennard, is a testimony to the comforting grace of God that provides readers with an interactive journaling opportunity to help in healing and growth.
Norcross, GA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand”: an encouraging examination of the highs and lows that can lead to a sudden awareness of the lesson in the blessing. “Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand” is the creation of published author S. Kennard, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Georgia.
Kennard shares, “'Bound by a Hand, Released by a Touch' takes into account events of the author’s life and testimonies of overcoming. The issues and concerns shared affect many women today from sin, depression, childhood traumas, broken relationships, generational curses, and more. The author gives detailed accounts about her relationship with God. She aims to give women a glimpse into her struggles to let them know that God in all His glory can shower them with love, hope, and bring wholeness. She shares moments of brokenness, tragedies, to triumphant victory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. Kennard’s new book will take readers into the author’s own journey with an open and empowering message.
Kennard shares with readers a message of hope and encouragement through personal reflection, journal prompts, and relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bound by a Touch, Released by a Hand,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
