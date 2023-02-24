Sinthera Dodson’s Newly Released "When the Animals Talked: (The Legend of a Donkey)" is a Creative Story That Explores Biblical History with a Mix of Imagination
“When the Animals Talked: (The Legend of a Donkey),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sinthera Dodson, is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that examines the connection between God and creation.
N. Chesterfield, VA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “When the Animals Talked: (The Legend of a Donkey)”: a delightful blend of creative writing and biblical knowledge. “When the Animals Talked: (The Legend of a Donkey)” is the creation of published author Sinthera Dodson, who was born in Rice, Virginia, in November of 1956. On December 15, 1979, she married staff sergeant Marvin Dodson, a soldier in the United States Army. They remained married for twenty-eight years until Marvin’s death. Together, she and Marvin raised three children: James Lee Jr, Sebrina Lee-Glasgow, and Mavin Dodson. She has thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dodson shares, “When the Animals Talked is a story that takes place millions of years ago on a shepherd’s farm just outside a town called Cyrene. It’s about a young donkey foul who tells legendary tales of his family’s genealogy. Joined by several other small animals on a farm in the Middle East, a young donkey named Dan shares several of his family tales with a bunch of other small animals that lived there. As they listen to one another’s stories, they each have one common interest: the coming of a Messiah.
“All of the short tales told by the young farm animals in this book were shared details of their family’s most important yet intimate aspects of their lives. These stories have been passed down and told repeatedly throughout each generation. Their stories all begin many thousands of years ago in the city of Cyrene before the coming of Christ Jesus and end in Jerusalem with his death on the cross.
“Although an animal talking to a man has been mentioned only once in true biblical history, When the Animals Talked is the fictional version of what the animals might have been thinking; if it were possible that they could have talked, it’s what they might have said.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sinthera Dodson’s new book will encourage and inform its readers to explore a collection of stories from God’s chosen creatures.
Dodson shares in hopes of empowering young readers in their pursuit of understanding and connecting with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “When the Animals Talked: (The Legend of a Donkey)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When the Animals Talked: (The Legend of a Donkey),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
