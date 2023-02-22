April Pish, Esq. Joins ID’s Industry-Leading Team of Expert Consultants
ID's PRESA Consulting Team Adds April Pish to Round Out Expertise for Clients.
Arlington, VA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Innovative Driven (ID), a company dedicated to helping law firms, corporations, and government agencies use their data to achieve their goals, grow their business, and operate efficiently, is proud to announce that April Pish, Esq. has joined its expert team of Chambers-ranked consultants. PRESA, ID’s team of industry-leading consultants, works with enterprises to control, manage, and reduce the risk of maintaining and using their information. The team strives to show organizations what information they have and help them protect it fiercely by establishing governance and controls, extracting value, and safely disposing of that information.
A long-standing member of ID’s executive team, April already serves as the Chief People Officer & General Counsel. As an addition to the PRESA team, she will continue to be an asset to clients as an expert consultant and thought leader, helping them to capitalize on the value that their information provides.
April served as the Chief Executive Officer of Update, Inc. prior to its acquisition by Driven, Inc., and remained in the role of CEO of Update, Inc. under Driven’s ownership. In this role, she worked with the executive team to provide strong management and leadership as well as implement processes and procedures to improve the company’s results.
“I have long believed our consulting team was the heart of our organization’s expertise, and I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of the esteemed group,” said April. “We allow our clients to create, use, retain, transfer, protect, and dispose of information without fear, undue cost, or expense.”
Learn more about April here. Follow April on LinkedIn here.
About Innovative Driven
Innovative Driven believes an organization's data should help you achieve your goals, grow your business, and operate efficiently. We are in the business of making data an asset, not a liability. We also believe the right people working in the right roles facilitate growth and curate happiness. Everything we do here at Innovative Driven is to increase the performance and success of your business – from the data to the people.
Contact:
Savannah L. Aaron
savannah.aaron@innovativedriven.com
813-781-9659
www.innovativedriven.com
