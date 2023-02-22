Rugged Computing Devices Manufacturer Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. Successfully Listed on ShenZhen Stock Exchange
Shenzhen, China, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shenzhen Emdoor Information Co., Ltd. (stock code: 001314), a leading global provider of rugged mobile computers, announced its successful listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 14, 2023 (Beijing Time).
Relevant government leaders, brokerage representatives, intermediary agencies, business leaders, and correspondents attended the ceremony and witnessed this historic moment.
At the ceremony, Mr. Zhu Yun, deputy head of the People's Government of Bao'an District, Shenzhen, expressed warm congratulations and delivered a speech on the successful listing of Emdoor Information on behalf of the Bao'an District Committee and District Government. He said that the successful listing of Emdoor Information today represents the recognition of the comprehensive strength of Emdoor Information from all walks of life. So far, including Emdoor Information, there are 71 listed companies in Bao'an District, Shenzhen, which shows that the Bao'an sector of the capital market is rising rapidly.
In his speech, Mr. Jin Licheng, Vice President of the Investment Banking Division of Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd., congratulated Emdoor Information on its successful A-share listing and said that, as a sponsor, Guotai Junan was honored to have experienced the whole process of Emdoor Information’s issuance and listing. Moreover, he expressed his commitment to rendering continuous supervision and investment to help Emdoor Information's further growth and success in the future.
Mr. Zhang Zhiyu, Chairman of Emdoor Info, commented, "We are proud to celebrate our successful listing on the Main Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. We are truly grateful to our partners and investors for their trust in us and all those who have supported us in making this achievement possible. Going forward, we will adhere to independent R&D and innovation, and keep expanding the frontier of the rugged computers market while sharing our success with all of our stakeholders."
At 9:25 am Beijing time, the bell-ringing ceremony that represented the successful listing of Emdoor Information was officially sounded. Emdoor Information issued 35,111,500 shares this time, with an issue price of RMB 35 per share, and a total share capital of 140,446,000 shares after the issuance. As of the midday close, the share price of Emdoor Information rose 44% to close at RMB 50.40 per share.
Today's successful listing marks a brand-new beginning for Emdoor Information. Emdoor Information will focus its development on "Make frontier technology more accessible," and is committed to becoming a better valuable provider of industry computers and services in the global market.
About Shenzhen Emdoor Information Co., Ltd.
Emdoor information (stock code: 001314) was founded in 2008 and is a leading provider of digital industrial infrastructure and intelligent terminals. Upon its inception, it has provided a series of rugged mobile computers and professional services to thousands of enterprises and organizations over the world.
Emdoor Info is dedicated to offering safe and reliable rugged tablet, rugged handheld, rugged laptop , industrial panel PC, and vehicle-mount tablet for lots of industry, including energy, automobile, transportation, construction and so on.
Contact
Emdoor Information Co.,Ltd.Contact
Jason Kwok
+86-(0)755-2372 2880
https://www.emdoorrugged.com/
