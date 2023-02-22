Annie L. Barber Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Atlanta, GA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annie L. Barber of Atlanta, Georgia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of community services.
About Annie L. Barber
Annie L. Barber is the CEO of Rosaleana's Community Development Center located in Atlanta, Georgia. Rosaleana’s is a nonprofit human services agency that focuses on life skills, social skills, employment skills, educational skills, career opportunities, and entrepreneurial skills for youth, homeless able and disabled veterans, senior citizens, and persons with mental disabilities. In her role as CEO, Barber is responsible for operations, leadership, mentoring, community activism, cooking, and gardening.
Founded in 2006, Rosaleana's Community Development Center was named after Annie’s grandmother “Rosa” and her aunt “Lenna” Bilinsglea, who raised and financially supported her. The organization believes in the principle of “Community Integration” and participates in many community activities. Rosaleanas Community Development Center advocates for those who need our help – they are a voice for the voiceless. Rosaleana’s provides community services, family development, medication, housing, health and wellness services, gardening, and other services. Inspired by her work with youth, Barber authored "Café Rosaleanas Presents: From the Garden to the Table- a Children's Book About Nutrition" to help teach children about health and wellness.
Born on December 1, 1955 in Sylvester, Georgia, Annie enjoys church activities, movies, dining out, family activities and spending time with friends in her spare time.
For more information, visit Foster Care | Rosaleana’s Community Development Center | United States (rosaleanas.org)
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
