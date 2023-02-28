Stacy Price, PhD’s New Book, "Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today," Follows a Young Girl Who Becomes a Writer When She Grows Up But May Have to Choose to Give Up Her Dream
Allentown, PA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stacy Price, PhD, a proud mother of five children who has been an educator for over twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today”: a charming tale of a young girl who loves to write, and dreams of doing so for the rest of her life.
“Author Ella wanted to grow up to be a writer,” writes Dr. Price. “When she grew up, she was making her own dreams come true of becoming that author. Suddenly, a prince came into her life. Would she give up on her dream, or become a princess? Sometimes, anything is possible!”
Published by Fulton Books, Stacy Price, PhD’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage little girls to always follow their dreams. With vibrant artwork to help bring her tale to life, readers of all ages will be captivated by the important message of “Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today” and want to revisit it over and over.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Author Ella wanted to grow up to be a writer,” writes Dr. Price. “When she grew up, she was making her own dreams come true of becoming that author. Suddenly, a prince came into her life. Would she give up on her dream, or become a princess? Sometimes, anything is possible!”
Published by Fulton Books, Stacy Price, PhD’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage little girls to always follow their dreams. With vibrant artwork to help bring her tale to life, readers of all ages will be captivated by the important message of “Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today” and want to revisit it over and over.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Author Ella: A Fairytale for Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories