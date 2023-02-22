Local Law Firm Offers Foreclosure Assistance
Irvine, CA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saunders & Associates, APC is proud to announce its new foreclosure assistance program. The firm’s experienced attorneys are dedicated to helping homeowners facing foreclosure by providing legal advice and representation.
The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC understand the difficult situation that homeowners can find themselves in when facing foreclosure. They are committed to providing the best possible legal counsel and representation to ensure that homeowners are able to keep their homes.
Prior to the 2007 foreclosure crisis, which peaked in 2010, federal and state laws regulating mortgage servicers and foreclosure procedures were limited and tended to favor foreclosing lenders. Now, however, federal and state laws heavily regulate loan servicing and foreclosure processes, giving protections to borrowers.
Servicers must provide borrowers with loss mitigation opportunities, account for each foreclosure step, and strictly comply with foreclosure laws. Furthermore, most people who take out a loan to buy a residential property in California sign a promissory note and a deed of trust, granting them contractual rights in addition to federal and state legal protections.
The California Homeowner Bill of Rights (HBOR) was enacted in 2012 to protect homeowners from unfair and deceptive practices by mortgage servicers. The bill was designed to ensure that homeowners are treated fairly and that their rights are respected throughout the foreclosure process.
The HBOR provides a number of protections for homeowners, including the right to be informed of all foreclosure options, the right to receive a single point of contact from the mortgage servicer, and the right to receive a written notice before a foreclosure sale. The bill also requires mortgage servicers to provide homeowners with a single point of contact who is knowledgeable about the foreclosure process and can answer questions.
The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC have extensive experience in the field of foreclosure law and can help homeowners in a variety of ways, including:
• Negotiating loan modifications with lenders
• Contesting wrongful foreclosure proceedings
• Filing bankruptcy to stop foreclosure
• Helping with short sale negotiations
• Exploring other foreclosure alternatives
The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC are available for free consultations to discuss the options available to homeowners facing foreclosure. They are committed to helping homeowners find the best solution for their situation.
For more information about Saunders & Associates, APC’s foreclosure assistance program, please visit saundersapc.com or call (949) 844-8445.
The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC understand the difficult situation that homeowners can find themselves in when facing foreclosure. They are committed to providing the best possible legal counsel and representation to ensure that homeowners are able to keep their homes.
Prior to the 2007 foreclosure crisis, which peaked in 2010, federal and state laws regulating mortgage servicers and foreclosure procedures were limited and tended to favor foreclosing lenders. Now, however, federal and state laws heavily regulate loan servicing and foreclosure processes, giving protections to borrowers.
Servicers must provide borrowers with loss mitigation opportunities, account for each foreclosure step, and strictly comply with foreclosure laws. Furthermore, most people who take out a loan to buy a residential property in California sign a promissory note and a deed of trust, granting them contractual rights in addition to federal and state legal protections.
The California Homeowner Bill of Rights (HBOR) was enacted in 2012 to protect homeowners from unfair and deceptive practices by mortgage servicers. The bill was designed to ensure that homeowners are treated fairly and that their rights are respected throughout the foreclosure process.
The HBOR provides a number of protections for homeowners, including the right to be informed of all foreclosure options, the right to receive a single point of contact from the mortgage servicer, and the right to receive a written notice before a foreclosure sale. The bill also requires mortgage servicers to provide homeowners with a single point of contact who is knowledgeable about the foreclosure process and can answer questions.
The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC have extensive experience in the field of foreclosure law and can help homeowners in a variety of ways, including:
• Negotiating loan modifications with lenders
• Contesting wrongful foreclosure proceedings
• Filing bankruptcy to stop foreclosure
• Helping with short sale negotiations
• Exploring other foreclosure alternatives
The attorneys at Saunders & Associates, APC are available for free consultations to discuss the options available to homeowners facing foreclosure. They are committed to helping homeowners find the best solution for their situation.
For more information about Saunders & Associates, APC’s foreclosure assistance program, please visit saundersapc.com or call (949) 844-8445.
Contact
Saunder & Associates, APCContact
Gary Saunders
949-844-8445
saundersapc.com
Gary Saunders
949-844-8445
saundersapc.com
Categories