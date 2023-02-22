Pala Casino Hosts $15,000 Selfie Photo Contest
Win up to $5,000 in cash—contest is active now.
Pala, CA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To promote this weekend’s Pala Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, Pala Casino Spa Resort is holding a $15,000 Selfie Photo Contest. Entry into the contest is available now through February 26, voting will take place now through March 5, and the winners will be chosen on March 6.
To enter the contest, guests can visit the Pala Casino Center Bar now until Thursday, February 23 and take a selfie or group photo alongside the #17 Pala Ford Mustang. Guests must then post the photo on Instagram or Twitter using both @palacasino AND #PalaRacing. Guests must use both tags to participate.
Guests attending the Pala Casino 400 at the Fontana Speedway Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 can also enter by taking a selfie or group photo with the #17 Pala Ford Mustang at the Pala Casino booth and posting it on Instagram or Twitter using @palacasino AND #PalaRacing.
After posting to Instagram or Twitter, guests are encouraged to have friends vote for their favorite photos at https://bit.ly/PalaCasino400SelfieContest. Voting will be open until March 5. The winners will be chosen on Monday, March 6. The Top 10 photos with the most votes are all finalists, and Pala will select 5 finalists as winners, with the 1st place winner receiving $5,000 cash.
There is only one entry per guest per platform and guests can only vote once per photo. To see the full list of rules, visit https://bit.ly/PalaCasino400SelfieContest.
Contact:
Coley McAvoy
(760) 510-5177
