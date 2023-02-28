A’letheia Veritas Emmet’s Newly Released “The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time” is a Thoughtful Discussion of One’s Purpose
“The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author A’letheia Veritas Emmet, is an engaging opportunity for evaluating one’s position within the road to living and thriving as God intended.
New York, NY, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time”: a thought-provoking study of key scripture. “The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time” is the creation of published author A’letheia Veritas Emmet.
Emmet shares, “What one has been led to believe about God’s desire for you has become outdatedly cliché. There are three distinct courses of action of God’s will for your life as mentioned in Romans 12:2, ‘And do not become conformed to this age, but become transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove, authenticate, assay what is the good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.’
“This book guides you through these three distinct categories of what you and God want for your life. The exciting revelation of this insight is, that all the answers are in the very Word of God.
“This book will help guide and direct you through those three levels of God’s will which you are currently engaged in. It shows you how to identify just exactly where you stand in God’s purpose and how to advance and maintain the perfect mark of God’s will.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A’letheia Veritas Emmet’s new book motivates readers to remain active in their pursuit of God.
Emmet shares in hopes of enabling others to achieve a new level of understanding related to their purpose and God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
