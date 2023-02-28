A’letheia Veritas Emmet’s Newly Released “The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time” is a Thoughtful Discussion of One’s Purpose

“The 100-Fold Principle: How to Hit the Mark Each and Every Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author A’letheia Veritas Emmet, is an engaging opportunity for evaluating one’s position within the road to living and thriving as God intended.