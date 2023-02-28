Allan and Nicole Smith’s Newly Released "The Prodigal Sock" is a Creative Reimagining of the Lesson Found Within the Story of the Prodigal Son
“The Prodigal Sock,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Allan and Nicole Smith, is a fun children’s work that offers an important lesson on faith and God’s unending love for all of creation.
Coraopolis, PA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Prodigal Sock”: a charming, faith-based tale with an imaginative twist. “The Prodigal Sock” is the creation of published authors Allan and Nicole Smith, a husband-and-wife team from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and proud parents of three sons.
Allan and Nicole Smith share, “Have you ever lost a sock?
“Have you ever wondered where they go?
“Jump in with both feet with the Prodigal Sock on his adventure where he learns what life is like on the other foot.
“Loosely based on the biblical story of the Prodigal Son, join the Prodigal Sock as he leaves life in the dresser to experience life on the floor with the dirty laundry.
“Share in the sadness when the Prodigal Sock is left stinky, smelly, and all alone.
“Magnify mercy when after the Prodigal Sock is sorry for wandering, he is washed, dried, and folded.
“Rejoice in redemption when the Prodigal Sock is reunited with his Mate.
“Our hope is that after reading the story of the Prodigal Sock, more lost socks will be reunited with their soul’s Mate.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allan and Nicole Smith’s new book shares an important lesson in a clever, lyrical format.
Allan and Nicole Smith offer young readers a welcoming message of God’s love within the pages of their first children’s work that is certain to help build a foundation of spiritual well-being.
Consumers can purchase “The Prodigal Sock” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Prodigal Sock,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
