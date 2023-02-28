Helen Rogers’s Newly Released "The Faith Seed" is a Delightful Narrative That Helps Young Readers Understand the True Meaning of Faith
“The Faith Seed,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Helen Rogers, is a sweet family narrative that promotes key values and virtues of the Christian faith while providing an engaging and uplifting story for juvenile readers.
Lillington, NC, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Faith Seed”: a lovely tale of learning and growing in faith. “The Faith Seed” is the creation of published author Helen Rogers, a mother, grandmother, and retired kindergarten teacher of forty years. She was married to Rev. Ed Rogers for forty-nine years until his passing.
Rogers shares, “The Faith Seed is a book about a young girl who is looking for the meaning of faith. Her brother, Cole; cousin, Emmy; and Gega help her find the meaning. There were voices who tried to discourage her, but she continued on in her search. Faith only shows up when we walk in belief. If we start with a little faith, the more it will grow. It is a God thing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen Rogers’s new book brings key questions of young believers to life as Victoria learns from friends and family.
Rogers shares in hopes of empowering upcoming generations in their pursuit of a fulfilling spiritual life and abiding faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Faith Seed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faith Seed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rogers shares, “The Faith Seed is a book about a young girl who is looking for the meaning of faith. Her brother, Cole; cousin, Emmy; and Gega help her find the meaning. There were voices who tried to discourage her, but she continued on in her search. Faith only shows up when we walk in belief. If we start with a little faith, the more it will grow. It is a God thing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Helen Rogers’s new book brings key questions of young believers to life as Victoria learns from friends and family.
Rogers shares in hopes of empowering upcoming generations in their pursuit of a fulfilling spiritual life and abiding faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Faith Seed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faith Seed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories