Coach Paul Test’s Newly Released "Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond" is an Enjoyable Reflection on Life Lessons, Moments of Faith, and Family Connection
“Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Coach Paul Test, is a captivating memoir that takes readers to the heart of a life lived in determination, appreciation for God’s blessings, and a passion for the game of football.
Ann Arbor, MI, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond”: an engaging personal journey with heart. “Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond” is the creation of published author Coach Paul Test, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has coached high school football since 1977 at Dearborn Divine Child, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Ann Arbor Huron, and currently at Saline High School. Ann Arbor Pioneer was Class A state champs in 1984 and 1987. He was selected into the MHSFCA Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Paul taught for thirty-five years, one year in Detroit and thirty-four years in Ann Arbor. He taught speech and English in high school and PE at all levels.
Coach Test shares, “We are challenged every day with adversity. We would like to think we are in control of all that transpires in our lives; however, we are not in control, but God is. Faith allows us to discern what God is accomplishing in our lives. Faith gives us confidence to trust in Him. Soul Food reminds us all that faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of that which we cannot see. It provides for us a means of expression that brings us hope.
"Football is one vehicle that provides a competitive environment. It is a tough, hard-nosed sport. As Soul Food expresses, a team must come together regardless of backgrounds, race, money, family structure, and cultural differences. Soul Food addresses relationships on a team, and within a family, which is what a great team should resemble.
"Soul music expressed passion and concern for all. Love keeps us pursuing the best in those we encounter. As MLK said, 'I dream of the day when my children are not judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coach Paul Test’s new book takes readers into the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
