Nika Corporate Housing, the 2022 Winner of the CHPA Company of the Year, Has Been Selected Once Again as 2023 Company of the Year
Nika Corporate Housing (NIKA) has been awarded the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) Tower of Excellence award for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes the highest standards, outstanding achievements and overall excellence in the corporate housing industry.
Tampa, FL, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nika Corporate Housing is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Corporate Housing Providers Association "Tower of Excellence Award – Company of the Year" for the second year in a row.
The Tower of Excellence Awards recognize excellence and achievement in the Corporate Housing industry. Nika Corporate Housing was selected as the winner in the category of "Company of the Year - Revenue $5M to $15M" in 2022 and has won it once again in 2023.
"It really is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team of professionals to provide high quality life experiences in great locations underscored by exceptional service and support to our clients and guests. You can tell that our entire staff has one focus – to take the best care of our guests possible," said Dominique "Nika" Cagle, President, CEO (and namesake) of Nika Corporate Housing. When asked what the secret to her success to win the highest award in the entire industry 2 years in a row was, she replied, "Honestly, we could not perform at this high of a level without our enhanced Corporate Housing management platform, 'CASA Genesis.' It allows us to stay on top of the thousands of issues and processes that our team routinely deals with on an ongoing basis. It is truly fantastic!'"
Nika Corporate Housing is committed to providing high-quality temporary housing solutions for business travelers, military members on TDY/TAD, construction teams, relocating families or professionals, or for any other short-term housing need. With a sharp focus on exceptional customer service and attention to detail, Nika Corporate Housing has earned its place as a undisputed leader in the Corporate Housing industry.
NIKA is Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) that is known for a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and innovative solutions that exceed client and guests' expectations.
The CHPA Tower of Excellence Award is the highest and most coveted award in the Corporate Housing industry and is a testament to the commitment and dedication of Nika Corporate Housing's staff and partners to provide exceptional value, service and support to its clients worldwide.
For more information about Nika Corporate Housing, please visit www.nikacorporatehousing.com or call (813) 857-2211
