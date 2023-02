New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Dahlonega, Georgia

Dahlonega, GA, February 25, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Local acquisition of Lumpkin 400 Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Dahlonega. The facility is located at 210 Ethan Allen Drive Dahlonega, GA. This facility is comprised of 573 units totaling 88,396 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate, and parking unit options to the local communities of Auraria, Lumpkin, and Dawson.The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 1/9/2023.If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 210 Ethan Allen Drive Dahlonega, GA 30533, contact their office at 706-482-9969 or visit online at lumpkin400selfstorage.com.Absolute Storage ManagementAbsolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and, regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com.ContactJasmin Jonesjasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.